Advertisement

5-year-old girl with cancer collecting police patches

The downstate Rockford girl was recently diagnosed with cancer.
On Jan. 27, 2021, MSP troopers from the Rockford post stopped to visit with 5-year-old Aubree,...
On Jan. 27, 2021, MSP troopers from the Rockford post stopped to visit with 5-year-old Aubree, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, and showed their support with bags of goodies.(MSP)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A young Michigan girl with cancer is collecting a special item.

According to the Michigan State Police, 5-year-old Aubree, of downstate Rockford, was recently diagnosed with cancer.

MSP said she has recently started to collect police patches.

On Wednesday, MSP troopers from the Rockford post stopped to visit with Aubree and showed their support with bags of goodies.

Law enforcement agencies that would like to send their department patch to add to Aubree’s collection can mail them to:

  • MSP Rockford Post, 345 Northland Drive NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Yesterday, troopers from the MSP Rockford and Hart posts visited 5-year-old Aubree, who was recently diagnosed with...

Posted by Michigan State Police on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the fire at the Jamadots building in Munising on Jan. 27, 2021.
UPDATE: No injuries reported in fire at Jamadots building in Munising
Images of Jane Doe 43. She is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years...
FBI seeking information in child sexual assault case
Border Grill open in 3 U.P. locations
Border Grill now open in 3 locations in the U.P.
Gov. Whitmer during her third State of the State address.
Whitmer calls for unity during State of the State address
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Half marathon
Queen City Half Marathon coming this summer
Town of Peshtigo Fire Department crew members fighting a mobile home fire on Hale Road the...
Peshtigo mobile home a ‘total loss’ following Wednesday fire
You can get out in the winter weather and enjoy a good run safely
Live at Queen City Running Company
All the favorite cookies are back with a new french toast cookie added to the line up
Girl Scout cookie sales start back up