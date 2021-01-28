5-year-old girl with cancer collecting police patches

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A young Michigan girl with cancer is collecting a special item.

According to the Michigan State Police, 5-year-old Aubree, of downstate Rockford, was recently diagnosed with cancer.

MSP said she has recently started to collect police patches.

On Wednesday, MSP troopers from the Rockford post stopped to visit with Aubree and showed their support with bags of goodies.

Law enforcement agencies that would like to send their department patch to add to Aubree’s collection can mail them to:

MSP Rockford Post, 345 Northland Drive NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Yesterday, troopers from the MSP Rockford and Hart posts visited 5-year-old Aubree, who was recently diagnosed with... Posted by Michigan State Police on Thursday, January 28, 2021

