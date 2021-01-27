Advertisement

Whitmer to give virtual State of the State address tonight

The virtual address begins at 7:00 p.m. eastern time.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State Address Wednesday night.

According to a press release from Whitmer’s office, the first-term governor will reflect on actions she has taken as governor to support Michigan residents, eradicating COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead. 

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the State of the State Address will be held virtually, in compliance with CDC and State of Michigan best practices.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

WHERE: The public can watch at www.michigan.gov/MISOTS21

Watch your TV6 Night Report and TV6 Late News for a full recap.

