Whitmer to give virtual State of the State address tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State Address Wednesday night.

According to a press release from Whitmer’s office, the first-term governor will reflect on actions she has taken as governor to support Michigan residents, eradicating COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the State of the State Address will be held virtually, in compliance with CDC and State of Michigan best practices.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

WHERE: The public can watch at www.michigan.gov/MISOTS21

