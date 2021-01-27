Two arrested in Iron Mountain drug bust

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man and a woman have been arrested following a months-long drug investigation in the City of Iron Mountain.

According to a press release from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), 33-year-old Stephanie Motto and 32-year-old Daniel Droese, were arrested at their home on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The arrest came after detectives executed a search warrant on the home, and found several grams of methamphetamine. A digital scale, cash, electronic devices, and other evidence of drug distribution were also found at the scene, according to Detective Lieutenant Timothy Sholander.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects were getting a significant amount of drugs into the Iron Mountain area through shipments outside the State of Michigan. UPSET was able to seize a shipment after the search warrant. The shipment contained around two ounces of crystal methamphetamine that was going to be delivered to the Iron Mountain home where the suspects had been arrested.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post K9 team, US Postal Inspection Service, Iron Mountain Police Department, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the arrest and investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.