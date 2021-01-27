Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Target’s saying thank you to 375,000 of our frontline team members with a $500 bonus in the new year 💗. More details here: https://t.co/gfSsOcs0Nt pic.twitter.com/lmQm9migNs — Target News (@TargetNews) January 25, 2021

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

