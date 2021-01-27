Superintendent of Gwinn Area Community Schools to retire

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Petrovich, the current superintendent of Gwinn Area Community Schools, is retiring in July.

According to Petrovich, the school board accepted her retirement at the board meeting on January 18.

Petrovich will be retiring effective July 1 after 22 years of service in administration in Gwinn and 42 years total in education.

At a special board meeting on February 1, the school board will discuss the process of finding a new superintendent and determine if they want to hire a search company.

