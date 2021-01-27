No injuries reported in fire at Jamadots building in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Black billowing smoke and flaming explosions were seen at a fire in Munising on Wednesday.

According to the Munising Fire Chief, the fire began around 9:55 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Jamadots building. Flames continued for at least an hour and half before fire crews were able to put it out.

The fire chief said there was minimal damage to the main part of the Jamadots building, with damage contained to the new addition. The worst damage was the to the roof area of the addition. The fire chief also said he was unsure if there were workers on the roof when the fire began.

The CEO and President of Jamadots told TV6 no operations have been interrupted for their customers. The Jamadots CEO said no construction workers or Jamadots employees were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Munising Township Fire Department and Rock River Fire Department assisted the Munising Fire Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Viewer videos of the fire can be seen below.

