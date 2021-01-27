Michigan Tech Women keep NMU at bay, 55-46

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing a trend of second half acceleration, the Michigan Tech women’s basketball team earned its fourth straight win 55-46 over Northern Michigan Tuesday at SDC Gymnasium. Ellie Mackay led the Huskies with 18 points and four rebounds and fellow guard Baillie McGirk had 10 points and a pair of rebounds. McGirk made a memorable play at the buzzer to end the third quarter when she weaved coast to coast and floated in a shot to give MTU a 12-point advantage. The momentum stuck and the Huskies used the clock to their advantage in the final minutes, which resulted in more free throw opportunities.

Michigan Tech (6-1) finished its homestand 4-1 and travels to Ferris State on Friday as the GLIAC North Division leader.

“We definitely have a great aura and confidence about us right now, which is extremely important,” said head coach Sam Hoyt after the game. “Our chemistry is getting better with every game and we are trusting our systems and producing good results, which really helps us build confidence as we go forward.”

Again, the Huskies played poised defensively and the Wildcats shot just 14-for-46 (30.4-percent) overall against their characteristic man-to-man scheme. MTU also caused 16 turnovers and added seven steals and five blocks.

On offense, Tech connected on 40.4-percent of all attempts (19-for-47) and went 7-for-19 (36.8-percent) from the 3-point arc. The Wildcats did not make a 3-pointer until Samantha Potter ended the drought in the third quarter and NMU finished 1 for 10 from long range. Northern Michigan did make headway at the free throw line and with frequent trips, connected on 17 of 20 (85-percent) from the stripe. The Huskies were 10-for-17 (58.8-percent) on their attempted free throws.

Mackay was efficient for Tech and shot 6-for-11, including 3-3 from 3-point range. Jordan Ludescher scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds and Katelyn Meister made a pair of 3-point baskets for six points in addition to three boards. Kylie Mogen made perhaps her biggest contribution of the year with 13 minutes and three points off the bench. The sophomore forward was instrumental in guarding Northern Michigan’s top scorers, especially in the first half.

Makaylee Kuhn led the Wildcats with 23 points (5-for-15) with 13 made free throws. Samantha Potter was limited to five points and six rebounds and Elena Alaix produced eight points and pulled down nine boards.

The Huskies extended their winning streak over Northern Michigan to eight on Friday and have not lost to their rival since January 30, 2016. Michigan Tech will travel to play Ferris State Friday and Saturday in more conference basketball. Both games begin at 4 p.m.

