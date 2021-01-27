Marquette County Health Department: Thousands have registered through new pre-registration system

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department says thousands have signed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine through its new pre-registration system.

According to the health department, more than 4,700 have registered.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27 phone calls will be made to schedule vaccine appointments for Thursday, Jan. 28. The health department says it will be calling people from 906-475-9977 or a number similar. No voicemails will be made, but two attempts will take place. If you miss the call, the health department says it will place your name on the list for the next round of appointments.

The health department says about 400 appointments will be available and they are reaching out on a first come, first serve basis.

Pre-registration remains open for those 65 and older online at mqthealth.org. Or you can call call 906-475-9977 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.