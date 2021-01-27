Advertisement

Marquette BLP approves study to see if providing internet service is feasible

The Marquette BLP is looking into if providing broadband service fits their plan
The Marquette BLP is looking into if providing broadband service fits their plan(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power (BLP) is looking into whether it can provide internet access to the community. The BLP Board Tuesday approved paying $88,000 for a feasibility study to Wisconsin based Power System Engineering. The study will examine if using the BLP’s existing fiber optic loop to increase its own internet connectivity and-or offering that service to customers is a viable business option.

“First and foremost there’s an operational desire to have expanded fiber connectivity for our own MBLP operations but if we could tack onto that a community broadband network that could supply customers it really would be the best broadband available, incredibly fast with a lot of bandwith,” said Marquette BLP Executive Director Tom Carpenter.

The study would take a few months to complete. The Board also discussed some of their other projects including the expansion of their Wright Street location and the upcoming demolition of the old Shiras Plant beginning in April or May.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Chatham farm offering handpicked flower experience
Chatham farm offering handpicked flower experience
Upper Michigan businesses receive funding for job training
Upper Michigan businesses receive funding for job training
Mission Point Nursing Home holds "Pet Parade"
Mission Point Nursing Home holds "Pet Parade"
Support Upper Michigan Girl Scout troops by buying cookies online
Support Upper Michigan Girl Scout troops by buying cookies online
Foster Parents needed in Upper Michigan
Foster Parents needed in Upper Michigan