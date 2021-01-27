Marquette BLP approves study to see if providing internet service is feasible

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power (BLP) is looking into whether it can provide internet access to the community. The BLP Board Tuesday approved paying $88,000 for a feasibility study to Wisconsin based Power System Engineering. The study will examine if using the BLP’s existing fiber optic loop to increase its own internet connectivity and-or offering that service to customers is a viable business option.

“First and foremost there’s an operational desire to have expanded fiber connectivity for our own MBLP operations but if we could tack onto that a community broadband network that could supply customers it really would be the best broadband available, incredibly fast with a lot of bandwith,” said Marquette BLP Executive Director Tom Carpenter.

The study would take a few months to complete. The Board also discussed some of their other projects including the expansion of their Wright Street location and the upcoming demolition of the old Shiras Plant beginning in April or May.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.