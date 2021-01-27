Man arraigned on sexual conduct charges in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The name of an Ontonagon man facing a charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct has been released following his arraignment.

According to the Ontonagon County District Court, 42-year-old Joseph Haapala was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 21 following his arrest on Wednesday evening.

Haapala is facing first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a felony carrying a sentence of life in prison.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 1 and his preliminary hearing is schedule for Feb. 8.

