Man arraigned on sexual conduct charges in Ontonagon County
According to the Ontonagon County District Court, 42-year-old Joseph Haapala was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 21 following his arrest on Wednesday evening.
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The name of an Ontonagon man facing a charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct has been released following his arraignment.
According to the Ontonagon County District Court, 42-year-old Joseph Haapala was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 21 following his arrest on Wednesday evening.
Haapala is facing first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a felony carrying a sentence of life in prison.
His probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 1 and his preliminary hearing is schedule for Feb. 8.
Read the original story here.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.