Advertisement

LMAS Counties are receiving fewer vaccines

Michigan moved to a county population-based model for vaccine distribution, and UP counties are being affected.
LMAS District Health Department
LMAS District Health Department(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Jan. 22, Michigan moved to a county population-based model for vaccine distribution.

This means the lower the population, the fewer vaccines will be delivered weekly - and the UP is now experiencing a decrease in doses.

“We had a lot more vaccines initially per percentage of population than the larger areas downstate would have,” Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department public information officer said.

Ott says Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties are among those being affected.

“LMAS received 600 doses of Moderna. Our hospitals did not receive any vaccine this week.”

Ott says the population-based model is also being used for hospitals based on the percent of population they serve at an inpatient capacity.

However, Ruthanne Sudderth of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association says hospitals have asked the state for more doses, and they may be arriving as early as next week.

“Our state is supposed to get an increase in vaccines starting next week of about 17 percent – so that’s going to be potentially 10s of thousands more doses being available.”

And although LMAS is asking people to be patient, Ott said people 65 and up, first responders, CPS workers, daycare, and school personnel are priority groups right now.

“We can take any of those on our waitlist when we have vaccine available and it’s their turn, we’ll give them a call and they’ll get an appointment.”

Ott says mask wearing, social distancing, and staying home when you’re sick should still be a top priority as vaccine rollout may slow down.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Trap Inn in Munising
Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on US-41
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations

Latest News

Michigan Department of Natural Resources
DNR seeks statewide public input on updated land strategy
A gray wolf in the winter woods.
Michigan DNR accepting applications for Wolf Management Advisory Council
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library helps book lovers find new reads
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and Dickinson County Healthcare logos.
DCH, DIDHD request patience following news of COVID-19 vaccine supply chain shortages