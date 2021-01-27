LMAS Counties are receiving fewer vaccines

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Jan. 22, Michigan moved to a county population-based model for vaccine distribution.

This means the lower the population, the fewer vaccines will be delivered weekly - and the UP is now experiencing a decrease in doses.

“We had a lot more vaccines initially per percentage of population than the larger areas downstate would have,” Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department public information officer said.

Ott says Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties are among those being affected.

“LMAS received 600 doses of Moderna. Our hospitals did not receive any vaccine this week.”

Ott says the population-based model is also being used for hospitals based on the percent of population they serve at an inpatient capacity.

However, Ruthanne Sudderth of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association says hospitals have asked the state for more doses, and they may be arriving as early as next week.

“Our state is supposed to get an increase in vaccines starting next week of about 17 percent – so that’s going to be potentially 10s of thousands more doses being available.”

And although LMAS is asking people to be patient, Ott said people 65 and up, first responders, CPS workers, daycare, and school personnel are priority groups right now.

“We can take any of those on our waitlist when we have vaccine available and it’s their turn, we’ll give them a call and they’ll get an appointment.”

Ott says mask wearing, social distancing, and staying home when you’re sick should still be a top priority as vaccine rollout may slow down.

