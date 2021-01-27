Advertisement

Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club gains new groomer and new grooming machine

After gaining a new groomer and new grooming equipment, the KNSC is in good shape to keep up on trail maintenance this winter.
The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club has a new machine on the trails. It does a "grate" job grooming.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - “We have a new Can-Am defender that was purchased this fall,” said John Diebel, Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club treasurer. “That was purchased with the collaboration of the city of Hancock through its Recreation Millage Fund.”

Diebel said the Portage Health Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula assisted the purchase as well. It was not easy to raise the money, but Diebel explained what helped was the mutual interest between the contributors in maintaining part of the UP’s outdoor recreation.

Trail Groomer John Pekkela of the ski club said his club needed the machine power.

“Sometimes out on the trails we’re encountering some pretty heavy drifts, or deep drifts and heavy snow conditions,” said Pekkela. “This new machine has the power to do the job.”

A new groomer Kevin Somers said he is glad to help keep the trails alive.

“I see people out there every day,” he said. “I try and get out as often as I can and enjoy the nice trails.”

The Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids Ski Trails are ready for use and the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club invites people to enjoy the beautiful trails it works hard to maintain every day.

Trails are open to skiis, snowshoes, and snow bikes.

