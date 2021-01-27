Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library helps book lovers find new reads

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Carnegie Public Library in Ishpeming has been closed to patrons since last March and offering curbside since last June.

Now, their new program ‘Book Fix’ offers book lovers a way to find new reads without having to browse the whole collection online.

A quick online survey tells the library staff about your interests, and they will pick out books for you based on your answers. There is no limit on the amount of books that can be checked out through this program. They can either be picked up curbside or a list of audio books can be emailed to you.

The Library Director Jesse Shirtz says this program is very useful for families that are homeschooling their kids.

She explains they are trying to make it as easy as possible for readers to find new stories during the pandemic.

“It’s one of our favorite things that we’re offering during the pandemic because we’re able to interact with people in a safe, distanced way,” says Shirtz. “But who doesn’t love talking about books?”

Another new program Shirtz describes is the Tween/Teen Titles and treats. This is a monthly personalized book program for those 9 years old and up. More information is available on the Carnegie Public Library website.

The library is re-opening for one-hour long computer appointments starting Tuesday, February 2nd. Appointments can be made Tuesdays-Fridays at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm; and Saturdays at 10am and 2pm.

The curbside hours are Monday-Friday 10-4 and Saturday 10-2.

Shirtz says they do not have a date that they will re-open the whole library to the public yet.

