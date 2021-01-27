Advertisement

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library helps book lovers find new reads

The library has many new programs starting up during the pandemic.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Carnegie Public Library in Ishpeming has been closed to patrons since last March and offering curbside since last June.

Now, their new program ‘Book Fix’ offers book lovers a way to find new reads without having to browse the whole collection online.

A quick online survey tells the library staff about your interests, and they will pick out books for you based on your answers. There is no limit on the amount of books that can be checked out through this program. They can either be picked up curbside or a list of audio books can be emailed to you.

The Library Director Jesse Shirtz says this program is very useful for families that are homeschooling their kids.

She explains they are trying to make it as easy as possible for readers to find new stories during the pandemic.

“It’s one of our favorite things that we’re offering during the pandemic because we’re able to interact with people in a safe, distanced way,” says Shirtz. “But who doesn’t love talking about books?”

Another new program Shirtz describes is the Tween/Teen Titles and treats. This is a monthly personalized book program for those 9 years old and up. More information is available on the Carnegie Public Library website.

The library is re-opening for one-hour long computer appointments starting Tuesday, February 2nd. Appointments can be made Tuesdays-Fridays at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm; and Saturdays at 10am and 2pm.

The curbside hours are Monday-Friday 10-4 and Saturday 10-2.

Shirtz says they do not have a date that they will re-open the whole library to the public yet.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Trap Inn in Munising
Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on US-41
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations

Latest News

LMAS District Health Department
LMAS Counties are receiving fewer vaccines
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
DNR seeks statewide public input on updated land strategy
A gray wolf in the winter woods.
Michigan DNR accepting applications for Wolf Management Advisory Council
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and Dickinson County Healthcare logos.
DCH, DIDHD request patience following news of COVID-19 vaccine supply chain shortages