Firefighters, EMS staff revive dog after Iron Mountain house fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain fire fighters and Integrity Care EMS staff rescued and revived a dog from the basement of a burning home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, firefighters responded to the report of a possible structure fire at 1411 W. Hughitt St. at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Engine 2201 with an initial crew of three firefighters and a fire officer arrived on the scene within three minutes of the call and found a two-and-a-half story home with smoke coming from all floors and the roof/attic area and moderate fire conditions to the rear of the home. The crew stretched two 1¾ hose lines to initiate an aggressive attack on the fire while the engineer secured a water supply from a hydrant with 150′ of 5″ large diameter supply hose to support fire suppression operations. Multiple hose lines were used to keep and extinguish the fire located in the basement and kitchen areas.

Ladder 2216 arrived with a crew of two approximately 12 minutes after the initial dispatch and were tasked with primary search of the basement and first floor checking for victims and fire extension. Engine 2202 arrived on scene with a crew of four personnel approximately 18 minutes after the initial dispatch and were assigned second floor operations.

All residents were reported to be out of the building on fire department arrival, and there were no injuries. A dog was rescued from the basement and was successfully revived by firefighters and Integrity Care EMS staff.

The fire was declared out at 3:12 p.m. with all crews clearing the scene at 3:51 p.m.

A total of nine firefighters manning two engines, one ladder truck, and a utility pickup responded to the scene.

Assisting at the scene were Officers from the Iron Mountain Police Department, Iron Mountain DPW, Integrity Care EMS, WE energies, and DTE.

Damage is initially estimated at $8,000-12,000 to the structure and contents. The house is currently uninhabitable due to the heat and smoke damage throughout the structure, and the fire is currently under investigation.

While IMFD crew were operating at the scene of this fire, incident command was notified that there was another fire at 40 S. Park St. Engine 2202 was quickly released with a crew of four to respond to the reported chimney fire that may have extended into the structure and Breitung Township Fire Department was requested for mutual aid, and they responded with Engine 481 and had nine personnel arrive on scene. The fire was put out with little damage.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.