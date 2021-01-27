Advertisement

FBI seeking information in child sexual assault case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation hopes to identify Jane Doe 43 who is seen in a video with a child sexual assault victim.
Images of Jane Doe 43. She is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years old, according to the FBI.(FBI)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT (WLUC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for help in relation to an ongoing child sexual assault victim case.

The woman the FBI is trying to identify is known as Jane Doe 43. She was seen in a video with a child sexual assault victim.

The FBI says initial video of Jane Doe 43, shown with a child, was first seen and likely created in October 2019. Jane Doe 43 is described as a white woman with dark hair between 20 and 30 years old. She is heard speaking English in the video, the FBI says.

This request for help from the FBI was sent nationwide, as they do not know the location of Jane Doe 43.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). More information about this case can be found on the FBI website.

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jane Doe 43 is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

