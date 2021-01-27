Advertisement

DNR seeks statewide public input on updated land strategy

Michigan Department of Natural Resources
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The public land strategy directs how the DNR manages over 4 million acres of state land owned in 82 of the 83 Michigan counties.

The strategy has been recently updated, and the DNR would like the public input on things that are important to them.

All citizens who live, work, and enjoy the outdoors in Michigan are open to make comments and suggestions.

The Senior Advisor for Wildlife and Public Lands Scott Whitcomb says the DNR wants to make sure they are managing Michigan’s public lands appropriately.

“If you look at the main things that the DNR does,” says Whitcomb. “It’s protect our natural cultural resources, provide recreational opportunities, and then perform natural resources management.”

The survey is about 10 minutes long. To submit a comment form, visit the DNR website.

Input will be accepted through February 12.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

