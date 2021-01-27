Dickinson County Road Commission receives $317,000 grant from MDOT to update Brietung Cutoff Road

DICKINSON CO., Mich. (WLUC) -E. Breitung Ave. in Dickinson County will be getting a makeover.

“I know we have done temporary patching out on the section of road, that will be getting worked on, last year, just to hold it together now,” said Jim Harris, the Dickinson County Road Commission director.

Harris says the Breitung Cut-Off Road serves as a bypass of Iron Mountain for vehicles traveling between US-2 and the city of Kingsford- it also provides connections to US-141 and M-95.

“That road is within the top couple roads as far as traffic volume in the entire county,” he explained.

Harris said if it didn’t get fixed, a seasonal weight limit may have to be implemented, which is why the Michigan Department of Transportation awarded a $375,000 grant to the road commission.

Alex Nikkoloff the MDOT grant coordinator says this competitive grant will allow the road commission to rebuild E. Breitung Avenue from 400 feet east of Hydraulic Falls Road to 1,600 feet west of US-141.

“So, if you have an all season route you don’t have to reduce your weight like that, so it’s good for business,” said Nikkoloff.

Additional work also includes culvert replacement and the installation of new guardrail to improve safety. Harris says the total project is 590,000 dollars meaning the commission will match more than 215,000 which comes from its general fund. The state money will be available October 1, with a projected bidding and construction date starting of spring 2022.

