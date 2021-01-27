Dickinson County Commissioners show support to area business

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County is taking a stand against Michigan’s pandemic restrictions.

The board of commissioners adopted a resolution Monday protesting the shutdown and limitations for local businesses. Commissioner Barb Kramer, who introduced the idea says this shows support to the area business owners but has no power of law and will not impact the state of emergency order.

“We actually feel their pain; they’re very frustrated they can’t open the way they need, to survive. Although it’s primarily a symbolic gesture on our part, much like the blue lights on our courthouse, we felt we had to do something,” she said.

The commissioner says the board will not single out or harm any business owner that opens an establishment while taking responsible precautions.

