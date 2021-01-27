Delta County restaurants set to restart indoor dining

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On February 1st, a sense of normalcy is scheduled to return to restaurants, with customers able to sit at tables once again.

Even though restaurants will have only 25% capacity, General Manager at Escanaba’s Hereford and Hops, Bret Moody, says that will do.

“Anything is better than what we have been going through the past two months,” Moody said, “which was basically takeout only and no customers.”

In addition to the capacity limit, tables can have no more than six people and will have to be spaced out. Moody says, though, that should not be a problem.

“We are going to have to not seat some tables to keep to our capacity level,” he explained. “But other than that, we won’t have to do too much moving around.”

As Hereford and Hops is ready to resume indoor dining, so is The Dewdrop Family Restaurant in Gladstone. And, it has some furry friends to make sure customers have a safe experience.

“Our tables are spaced out, six feet apart,” said Owner Amanda Phillips. “And, we have our friendly bears that are helping us with our social distancing.”

Phillips has also been doing takeout service, as well as delivering orders over this past year. She says her customers are looking forward to sitting inside the restaurant and eating a nice meal.

“Just about every customer that has been coming in, since the announcement was made that we can go to 25%, has been just ecstatic and jumping for joy,” she stated.

Both Phillips and Moody look forward to seeing their customers faces again.

