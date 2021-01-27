Construction continues at Two Marquette Place

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction continues on Two Marquette Place along Lakeshore Boulevard. The project broke ground this summer and experienced a few delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However now, construction is back on track. The project will see a mixture of commercial space, as well as studio and one-bedroom apartments. It’ll feature 22 units in total, smaller than its counterpart, One Marquette Place. It’s not known yet what would go in the commercial space.

“It’s open still at this point but we’ve had a lot of interest we just haven’t committed to anything yet, we’re just putting the building itself out for bids so we’ll get some numbers and some rents but it will all be storefront commercial space,” said Barry Polzin, Architect for the project.

Polzin says he’s hopeful the project can be wrapped up and have occupants moving in by December of this year.

