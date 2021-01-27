Advertisement

Border Grill now open in 3 locations in the U.P.

Carry out services are available in Marquette, Negaunee and Houghton
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants across the Upper Peninsula have faced a number of challenges this past year, Border Grill is one of those restaurants adapting and moving forward. Last month a new location opened in Houghton, an addition to their current locations in Marquette and Negaunee.

All three Border Grills have been offering carry out services through a drive thru window. And while it’s been an adjustment, it’s been a busy and challenging few months.

On Monday as indoor dining is set to resume at 25% capacity, Border Grill locations will be opening their dining rooms, but not for eating in. Border Grill dining rooms will only be open for pick up and order taking.

