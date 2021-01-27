Aquila Resources appeals wetlands permit decision

TORONTO (WLUC) - Following a decision this month denying a wetlands permit for a mine in the southern U.P., Aquila Resources Inc. has filed an appeal.

The appeal regarding the Back Forty Mine in Menominee County now goes to the Michigan Department of of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) permit review panel, Aquila says.

Barry Hildred, President & CEO of Aquila, said, “While we were disappointed by the judge’s decision, we have a high level of confidence that there is a clear path to successfully permitting the Back Forty Project, regardless of the outcome of our appeal. Our relationship with EGLE is strong and we have made good progress addressing the conditions in the original Wetlands Permit. Given the current uncertain economic climate, we believe that projects like Back Forty are even more critical to providing the jobs and community support that Michigan needs, while at the same time protecting the environment.”

Aquila says EGLE will convene a three-person panel of experts with relevant experience within 45 days. The panel will then hear arguments and is expected to render a decision later in 2021. The panel has the authority to adopt, remand, modify, or reverse the judge’s decision, fully or parts of it. The panel’s decision will become the final decision of EGLE, Aquila said.

On Monday, said Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) and Representatives Greg Markkanen (R- Hancock), Beau LaFave (R- Iron Mountain) and Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette), expressed displeasure in the judge’s decision and released a statement in support of this Back Forty mine.

“Mining has been a critical component of the Upper Peninsula way of life for generations,” the U.P. delegation said in a statement. “Our state has enacted some of the most stringent mining and environmental regulations in the world to ensure that Michigan mines must operate as good stewards and valued parts of our local communities.”

Aquila said they also received a letter of support from Tony Retaskie, Executive Director of the Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC). The UPCC is a group made up of over 250 construction contractors located in the U.P.

In the letter, Retaskie said in part, “On behalf of the U.P. Construction Council, I’m sorely disheartened by the rejection of your Wetlands Permit Application. Our Labor/Management Council, made up of nearly 3,500 members, fully supports responsible mining such as what Aquila Resources proposes with the Back Forty Project. We realize the positive economic spiral this project would create for the Upper Peninsula.”

Aquila says it will also continue to work closely with EGLE, even during this appeal process.

To read the entire release from Aquila, click here. More information about Aquila can be found on its website.

ABOUT AQUILA: Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development-stage company focused on high grade and gold-rich projects in the Upper Midwest, USA. Aquila’s experienced management team is focused on advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%‐owned gold and zinc-rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila’s flagship Back Forty Project is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Back Forty contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource classifications, with additional upside potential.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.