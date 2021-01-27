A cooler day ahead

The pattern keeps light lake effect snow around along the northwest wind belts through tomorrow. Plus, it will be a bit cooler as highs will mainly top off in the teens. An overall, quiet pattern continues through early next week, but temperatures will slowly warm above normal by that time. Models are hinting at a storm system developing late next week, which could bring widespread snow (stay tuned for updates).

Today: Cloudy with light snow showers along the northwest wind belts and cooler

>Highs: Low teens west, upper teens elsewhere, around 20° along Lake Michigan

Thursday: Cloudy with light lake effect dissipating by the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper teens west, upper teens to 20° east

Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°

