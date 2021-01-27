Advertisement

A cooler day ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The pattern keeps light lake effect snow around along the northwest wind belts through tomorrow. Plus, it will be a bit cooler as highs will mainly top off in the teens. An overall, quiet pattern continues through early next week, but temperatures will slowly warm above normal by that time. Models are hinting at a storm system developing late next week, which could bring widespread snow (stay tuned for updates).

Today: Cloudy with light snow showers along the northwest wind belts and cooler

>Highs: Low teens west, upper teens elsewhere, around 20° along Lake Michigan

Thursday: Cloudy with light lake effect dissipating by the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper teens west, upper teens to 20° east

Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
Bear Trap Inn in Munising
Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on US-41
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Presentation
Seasonably Cold but Quiet Weather Continues
les
Light snow chances for some
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Presentation
Seasonable, Quiet Winter Weather Will Continue
isl snow
Small chances for light snow