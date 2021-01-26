U.P. Businesses receive grants from Going PRO Talent Fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, at least 850 Michigan businesses were awarded grants from the Going PRO Talent Fund. Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! Business Services Manager, Holly Peoples, says there was no better time like the present to get this funding.

“The investment that the Going PRO Talent Fund can make to assist those businesses with hiring, retaining, and training workers is crucial,” Peoples said.

Over $39 million will be distributed throughout the state. At least $1.3 million will go to around 50 businesses in the U.P. One of those businesses, Superior Extrusion, which ships aluminum products across the country, received $45,000.

“Our plant operator and our CEO will hand select higher quality employees that may be considered for supervisor,” said the company’s Director of Human Resources, Michelle Dillinger, “and that will allow us to start more on-the-job training for those types of positions.”

Another U.P. business, Systems Control, an energy company, received a hiring reimbursement of nearly $100,000. The company’s Vice President of Operational Excellence, Jon Harry, says it is expensive to go through a large hiring process.

“If you think about the time and the training we spend with each person and multiply that out times 200,” Harry explained, “it is a lot of money to train a new workforce.”

Peoples praised the Talent Fund for its effort to give these businesses a much-needed boost.

“They’re fast, they’re helpful, they’re smart, and they know that they’re a business,” she stated. “They are as engaged in the process of helping businesses in the state of Michigan.”

The Talent Fund is also aligning with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to increase the number of workers with a college degree or skill certificate to 60 percent by 2030.

