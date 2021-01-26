Advertisement

The UPside - January 25, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are the Abrahamson family in Delta County.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the Abrahamson family in Delta County.

The Gary Abrahamson, Jr. Memory Care Center was built after the Abrahamson family made a $500,000 donation in honor of their son, Gary, who passed away in 2012. Gary had suffered cardiac arrest which lead to a brain injury in 1987, which required that he have lifelong care.

A $20,000 donation from the Abrahamson family has kept the facility running during the coronavirus pandemic, since fundraising efforts have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

