Teal Lake Meltdown mine shaft now in place

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A familiar winter sight is back on Teal Lake. Over the weekend the replica mine shaft for the Teal Lake Meltdown was put in place.

You can purchase $5 tickets and try to guess when the structure will fall through the ice. It’s a fundraiser for the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) and the Negaunee Lions Club. The groups kicked it off early this year with online ticket sales.

“We launched it early this year virtually, and so far we have more than 100 guesses, a majority of those guesses are from people out of the area so that’s been really good, we’re thinking now that we have the structure in place we’ll have a lot more input from the local community,” said GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson

Hendrickson also says to get your votes in early because in the event of a tie, the winning guess will be the one submitted earliest.

