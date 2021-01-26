Advertisement

Seasonably Cold but Quiet Weather Continues

With Some Fluffy Lake Effect Snow in Northern Portions
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, snow showers and flurries north

Highs: teens to around 20

Thursday: Some snow showers north, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: teens to around 20

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries

Highs: near 20 into the 20s

Temperatures will warm near to above average over the weekend.  No significant snowfall is expected.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

les
Light snow chances for some
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather Presentation
Seasonable, Quiet Winter Weather Will Continue
isl snow
Small chances for light snow
North wind belt snow pattern to persist into Wednesday under high pressure system
LES for the north wind belt areas with sunnier breaks south for Monday