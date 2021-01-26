Seasonably Cold but Quiet Weather Continues
With Some Fluffy Lake Effect Snow in Northern Portions
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, snow showers and flurries north
Highs: teens to around 20
Thursday: Some snow showers north, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: teens to around 20
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries
Highs: near 20 into the 20s
Temperatures will warm near to above average over the weekend. No significant snowfall is expected.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.