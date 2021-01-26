Advertisement

Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

About 83% of the guns were loaded
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were fewer air travelers in the United States last year, but a higher percentage of them were carrying guns.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers.

About 83% of the guns were loaded. That was double the rate of guns found in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns seized, 220, followed by 176 guns at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport checkpoints.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from bringing guns or ammunition into the cabin, although unloaded guns are permitted in checked bags that go into the cargo hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

North Iron Church in Ishpeming will remodel the old JCPenny store in the Westwood Mall to start...
A church in Ishpeming looks to expand into the Marquette Westwood Mall
Sen. Jon Ossoff talks about first term, swearing-in
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: Democrats must pass virus aid with or without GOP
Many who took part in the Capitol riot incriminated themselves on social media. For instance,...
‘THIS IS ME’: Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege