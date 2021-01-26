Portage Health Foundation farmers market, food access grant request for proposals now open

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has released its farmers market capacity building and food access grant request for proposals (RFP). This is the RFP’s second year. Grant applications are due March 22.

The intention of these grants is to provide immediate funding to build capacity and increase local food access within active farmers markets in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

Portage Health Foundation believes a vital factor to a healthier tomorrow involves improved access to nutritious and locally sourced food. Farmers markets remain a critical access point for locally grown, healthful food in rural communities.

All farmers market grant requests must align with the foundation’s mission, which is to positively influence a healthier community through enhanced philanthropy and collaboration. Further, it is desired that proposals seeking funding will have identified key components to support sustainability and/or systems change to ensure ongoing delivery of services to meet community need.

PHF expects to award up to $35,000. The maximum grant amount is $5,000. An optional letter of inquiry is due February 19, grant applications are due March 22 and grant awards are expected to be announced April 9.

All application information, a letter of inquiry form and a detailed RFP can be found at phfgive.org/grants.

Learn more about the Portage Health Foundation at phfgive.org. If you have any questions about the foundation, or would like to do a story about PHF, please email mbabcock@phfgive.org.

