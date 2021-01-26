Advertisement

NMU sees low COVID-19 positivity rate as mass screening continues

A student prepares for a COVID-19 test at the beginning of the winter semester
A student prepares for a COVID-19 test at the beginning of the winter semester(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has seen a successful start to mass screening for COVID-19 for the winter semester. With about 6,000 tests administered at the Northern Center and other locations in the county, NMU is reporting a positivity rate of less than one percent according to a letter from NMU President Fritz Erickson.

NMU will be doing weekly mass screenings throughout the semester each time testing 300 students faculty or staff. State health officials have asked universities to keep up the testing to help monitor changes in COVID-19 trends.

“We did surveillance testing last year but it was on a smaller scale, so we’re ramping that up, our system works very well, it takes less than ten minutes to go in and get tested it’s easy the flow is great and we know what we’re doing there so that’s working well,” said NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall.

NMU will rotate its testing between residence hall students one week and off-campus students, faculty and staff the next. Another new feature this semester is a phone line for COVID-19 related questions, that number is (906)-226-2684.

