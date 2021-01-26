New ways to purchase Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Girl Scouts will be showing up at your door less, and on your social media more.

Watch Facebook for videos of the Girl Scouts selling cookies and explaining where the money will go. Ways to contact the sellers will be uploaded with the videos.

And although cookie booths won’t start popping up around town until a bit later, they will have a new feature.

Credit and debit card payments can be used at the booths now, using an app that the Girl Scouts will have.

One Girl Scout, Isabella Forslund, says selling cookies has helped her progress in many areas of her life.

“I have learned leadership especially,” says Forslund. “Because you have to be able to take control of your own sales and not rely on other people to get you to the sales. So it’s given me more of that leadership role, to have that confidence to do things that I wouldn’t normally want to do.”

Forslund adds that cookie sales have been on track despite the pandemic.

She says the money from selling cookies is normally used for community service projects, but since they can’t do much of those this year, the money will go toward silver, gold, and bronze awards for the Girl Scouts.

You can also get in contact with a Girl Scout selling cookies, by calling 1-888-747-6945.

