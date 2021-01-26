Advertisement

Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business

Bear Trap Inn in Munising
Bear Trap Inn in Munising(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bear Trap Inn will be under new ownership starting Friday, January 29.

Owners Frank and Lana Heyrman said it’s hard to say good bye to their restaurant, but the time has come.

“We’re both getting up in age and it’s time to get rid of it and retire,” Frank Heyrman said. “We found some people that want it.”

The couple started the business 38 years ago with just wine and beer sales. They gradually increased the menu to food and now serve a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

Lasting memories for the Heyrmans have been created at the Bear Trap Inn. They’re proud to say that two generations were raised there.

“Our children worked for us,” Frank Heyrman said. “Our grandkids put themselves through college here.”

They both agree that the relationships they’ve built over the years with their customers is what they’ll miss the most.

“We had people from every country in the world.”

The Heyrmans don’t know exactly what’s next for them but they do what to find things to do locally and don’t want to travel much.

The retiring couple thanks their friends, family and customers for all of their support. As for the Bear Trap Inn, Frank said the new owners want to keep everything as is.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster parent call 1-855-MICHKID. You...
Becoming a foster parent in Upper Michigan
A student prepares for a COVID-19 test at the beginning of the winter semester
NMU sees low COVID-19 positivity rate as mass screening continues
Close-up of RX prescription and stethoscope on x-ray
Prescription Drug Task Force releases report, recommendations to lower prescription costs
North Iron Church in Ishpeming will remodel the old JCPenny store in the Westwood Mall to start...
A church in Ishpeming looks to expand into the Marquette Westwood Mall