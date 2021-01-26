Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bear Trap Inn will be under new ownership starting Friday, January 29.

Owners Frank and Lana Heyrman said it’s hard to say good bye to their restaurant, but the time has come.

“We’re both getting up in age and it’s time to get rid of it and retire,” Frank Heyrman said. “We found some people that want it.”

The couple started the business 38 years ago with just wine and beer sales. They gradually increased the menu to food and now serve a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

Lasting memories for the Heyrmans have been created at the Bear Trap Inn. They’re proud to say that two generations were raised there.

“Our children worked for us,” Frank Heyrman said. “Our grandkids put themselves through college here.”

They both agree that the relationships they’ve built over the years with their customers is what they’ll miss the most.

“We had people from every country in the world.”

The Heyrmans don’t know exactly what’s next for them but they do what to find things to do locally and don’t want to travel much.

The retiring couple thanks their friends, family and customers for all of their support. As for the Bear Trap Inn, Frank said the new owners want to keep everything as is.

