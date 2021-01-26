Multiple vehicles involved in crash on US-41

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Marquette on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. in front of the Dollar Tree in an eastbound lane of US-41. No injuries were reported.

At least two vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is also unclear at this time.

A portion of eastbound US-41 was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

