Multiple vehicles involved in crash on US-41
At least two cars towed away with no injuries reported
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Marquette on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. in front of the Dollar Tree in an eastbound lane of US-41. No injuries were reported.
At least two vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is also unclear at this time.
A portion of eastbound US-41 was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
