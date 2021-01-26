Movie theaters can resume concession sales soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been a very challenging year for the movie industry, and that includes local movie theaters too. Since last March they’ve battled plummeting revenue, closures and restrictions, but there’s hope on the horizon.

Starting February 1, theater’s can resume selling concessions as they reopen with a reduced capacity of 25 percent. Locally, the President of the Thomas Theatre Group says it helps, but plenty of economic damage has already been done.

“Are you going to tell me that I’m still open and everything is hunky dory when I had to let go of basically 100 people, this is ridiculous, I’ve got a 98 year old company and if it wasn’t for the strong banking and financing community of the U.P. I would have lost my business,” said Tom Andes, President of the Thomas Theatre Group.

Thomas Theatres are open Friday through Sundays. Drive thru service is also available at some locations.

