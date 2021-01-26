Advertisement

Movie theaters can resume concession sales soon

Thomas Theatre Group is set to resume selling concessions as they open with 25 percent capacity
Thomas Theatre Group is set to resume selling concessions as they open with 25 percent capacity(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been a very challenging year for the movie industry, and that includes local movie theaters too. Since last March they’ve battled plummeting revenue, closures and restrictions, but there’s hope on the horizon.

Starting February 1, theater’s can resume selling concessions as they reopen with a reduced capacity of 25 percent. Locally, the President of the Thomas Theatre Group says it helps, but plenty of economic damage has already been done.

“Are you going to tell me that I’m still open and everything is hunky dory when I had to let go of basically 100 people, this is ridiculous, I’ve got a 98 year old company and if it wasn’t for the strong banking and financing community of the U.P. I would have lost my business,” said Tom Andes, President of the Thomas Theatre Group.

Thomas Theatres are open Friday through Sundays. Drive thru service is also available at some locations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: Hospital: Michigan changing the way coronavirus vaccines are allocated, MDHHS explains change
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday

Latest News

Teal Lake Meltdown mine shaft now in place
Teal Lake Meltdown Mine shaft put in place over the weekend
Teal Lake Meltdown Mine shaft put in place over the weekend
Stormy Kromer looking for models for a photo shoot
Stormy Kromer looking for models for a photo shoot
Debit cards with federal stimulus are valid, not a scam
Debit cards with federal stimulus are valid, not a scam