Mount Bohemia to open Wednesday, launch 20 kilometers of new snowshoe trails

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Bohemia, selected by USA Today readers as one of North America’s top ski resorts, is set to open January 27.

A slow start to the snow season has prevented Bohemia from opening until now as the resort relies on 100% natural snow. However, visitors will be treated to the launch of more than 20 km of new snowshoe trails adding to the resorts other winter activities.

“We receive more than 270 inches of snow each year,” explained Mount Bohemia’s President Lonie Glieberman.”Snowshoeing a great way for all skill-levels to experience our scenic terrain, rolling hills and abundant snow.”

The new system features nine trails and pays tribute to the region’s historic copper mines with names such as Quincy, Hecla, and Red Ridge. Users can opt to take shorter loop trails or trek nearly the entire perimeter of Mount Bohemia. Packed weekly, the trails are open to the public and free to use.

“Mount Bohemia brings thousands of visitors to the Keweenaw Peninsula each winter,” said Brad Barnett, Director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “These new trails build upon Bohemia’s incredible ski scene and gives you another reason to head to the Copper Country.”

Mount Bohemia is best known as a destination for extreme skiers and 273 inches of average annual snowfall. In December, Mount Bohemia was been recognized for the third straight year by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the nation’s top downhill ski destinations. Bohemia was the only Midwestern resort to make the top ten.

Opened in 2000, Mount Bohemia features Michigan’s tallest vertical drop at 900 feet. It also has Michigan’s longest run, Ghost Trail, which is almost 2 miles long. For more information on Mount Bohemia visit www.mtbohemia.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.