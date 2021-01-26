Mission Point Nursing Home host pet parade in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The residents at Mission Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center got a special treat today. Dogs and one brave cat went on a parade around the facility.

“All our facilities are ground level, we got to just walk around and the residents got to see them up close and personal,” said Clint Kyro, marketing manager for Mission Point.

Kyro said the idea has been implemented at the other centers too.

“We may look at doing it again in the summertime when the weather is a little bit nicer,” he added.

Residents got to enjoy the furry visitors from the comfort of their own beds through the windows. Having the event outside allowed members of the community to bring their animals and keep residents safe.

“The residents are having a good time, the owners are having fun, so it’s kind of been a party all around today,” said Kyro.

The parade was mostly dogs, but any people-friendly animals are welcome. Kyro brought his dog, Pepper.

Mission Point Nursing and Rehab Center was happy to have the parade today and it looks forward to having it again in the future.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.