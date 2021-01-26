Advertisement

Mission Point Nursing Home host pet parade in Hancock

People brought their dogs to spread some joy at the rehabilitation center.
Mission Point's Pet Parade, all people-friendly animals were welcome but people mostly brought...
Mission Point's Pet Parade, all people-friendly animals were welcome but people mostly brought dogs.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The residents at Mission Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center got a special treat today. Dogs and one brave cat went on a parade around the facility.

“All our facilities are ground level, we got to just walk around and the residents got to see them up close and personal,” said Clint Kyro, marketing manager for Mission Point.

Kyro said the idea has been implemented at the other centers too.

“We may look at doing it again in the summertime when the weather is a little bit nicer,” he added.

Residents got to enjoy the furry visitors from the comfort of their own beds through the windows. Having the event outside allowed members of the community to bring their animals and keep residents safe.

“The residents are having a good time, the owners are having fun, so it’s kind of been a party all around today,” said Kyro.

The parade was mostly dogs, but any people-friendly animals are welcome. Kyro brought his dog, Pepper.

Mission Point Nursing and Rehab Center was happy to have the parade today and it looks forward to having it again in the future.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Ishpeming's North Iron Church expanding into Marquette Township
Ishpeming's North Iron Church expanding into Marquette Township
Munising's Bear Trap Inn closing its doors
Munising's Bear Trap Inn closing its doors
Blue Cross Blue Shield presents grants to nonprofits
Blue Cross Blue Shield presents grants to nonprofits
Northern Michigan University claims successful mass screening
Northern Michigan University claims successful mass screening
Florence County may lose Emergency Medical Services
Florence County may lose Emergency Medical Services