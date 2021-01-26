Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program alumni Dr. Dan Hardie retires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release) - Dan Hardie, MD, alumni of the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, has retired from his family medicine practice after 34 years of service to the community.

He served as a mentor/educator for countless residents and medical students through his roles as preceptor and Clinical Assistant Professor of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine UPEC.

“Dr. Hardie was always a willing partner in the education of medical students and residents in the clinical setting,” said Dr. Stuart Johnson, chief executive officer and community assistant dean of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Upper Peninsula Education Corporation. “He demonstrated the delivery of high-quality patient care that was truly patient centered.”

Over the years, Dr. Hardie has shared his knowledge of primary care medicine with residents and medical students.

“I shadowed Dr Hardie in the summer of 2005 as a pre-medical student and I was not certain I was interested in pursuing medicine until we met,” said Dr. Thomas Massie, faculty and alumni of the residency program. “Watching him move through his complex world in a way that seemed so effortless I realized that medicine was not just an intellectual and occupational pursuit but also a craft to be honed over time.”

Dr. Hardie’s enthusiasm for full-scope family medicine influenced residents and students in medical education to pursue the field.

“Dr. Hardie was truly the person who showed me exactly who I wanted to be as a family doctor,” said Dr. Annie Reinertsen, provider at Stevens Hardie Family Practice and alumna of the residency program. “When I rotated with him as a third-year med student, I was pretty sure I was going into family medicine, but I had never been able to truly visualize what my dream practice was. Just a few days with him was enough for me to have my gold standard. I was not only blown away by the way he skillfully managed patients in the office, hospital, hospice, and birthing center (and sometimes all in one day!), but also how his patients seemed to consider him an extension of their families.

Dr. Hardie became interested in Upper Peninsula when his high school best friend, Tom, was accepted into the Marquette Family Medicine Residency program. He applied to the program and was accepted in 1983.

Dr. Hardie recalled the best memory of his time in residency was, “Becoming friends and trusted colleagues of the other residents and faculty—we were all so young and idealistic and made a great team.”

After growing up in Ann Arbor, Dr. Hardie began his education at University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1975 and completed his MD in 1983 at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He attended residency at the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program between 1983-1986. For five years, Dr. Hardie was a locum tenen physician in the Upper Peninsula Emergency Departments, and for 32 years, he practiced family medicine at the Stevens Hardie Family Practice.

As a medical educator, Dr. Hardie found the rewards of teaching were not only imparting knowledge to eager learners but also gaining new perspectives through their views.

“I loved getting to meet such brilliant and varied individuals,” he wrote, “I was always surprised by the breadth of life experiences they brought to the table-travel, languages, other prior careers, musical talent, etc. Also, they kept me on my toes and fresh because of their more recent training and questions. It’s rewarding to look back at all the local physicians who spent time in our office as part of their training.”

The mentorship he provided led Dr. Annie Reinertsen to succeed him in his practice.

“He has an amazing blend of clinical knowledge, dedication, empathy, tough love, and humor that will be something I try to emulate for the rest of my career,” she wrote. “His leadership within the medical community is also notable, as he made sure that family doctors were recognized and appreciated as a true keystone in patient care. He likely did so without meaning to, just by advocating for his patients, holding specialists and the hospital accountable, and leading by example. I cannot begin to say what an honor and privilege it is to be trusted with the care of his patients.”

Dr. Hardie expressed his confidence in the quality of care that his patients will continue to receive.

“It is comforting to know that the people I cared for over the last 30 years will have high caliber people with excellent training,” he wrote, “and good hearts looking after their health now that I am retired.”

In November of 2016, Dr. Hardie was awarded the Department of Family Medicine Community Faculty Award. He was selected through nominations submitted by MSU College of Human Medicine UP Campus students. Students noted his “breadth of knowledge, great emotional intelligence and thorough teaching ability” as notable qualities.

“His dedication, sincerity, and geniality have been an inspiring model of what can be accomplished both as a person and as a physician,” wrote Massie, “I am forever grateful for the time I spent in his orbit.”

Colleague, Dr. Frederick Hoenke, and former preceptor for the residency, added “Dan has worked very hard and has been dedicated to high quality patient care, has volunteered in addition for many service positions. His commitment to our institution, our community, and his patients has been exemplary. He has at all times been a great colleague, a trusted member of our staff, a strong advocate for Family Medicine, a truly kind man and friend. We wish him the very best and happiness in a well-earned retirement.”

Dr. Hardie’s future plans include being a part of Team Rubicon, an emergency response organization that deploys teams to assist at disasters. His wife Paula has been part of this group for years and they hope to do some international work with them.

About the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program The UP Health System-Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program works in conjunction with the MSU College of Human Medicine Upper Peninsula Education Corporation to coordinate the training of family medicine residents and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine medical students. Since its inception in 1974, 210 resident physicians and 310 medical students have graduated from the two programs with approximately 39 percent of family medicine resident graduates and 30 percent of the students who graduated from MSU College of Human Medicine UPEC, practicing across the Upper Peninsula.

