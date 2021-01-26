Light snow chances for some

A few scattered snow showers will develop along northeast wind belts today. The setup has high pressure moving across Canada over the coming days keeping lake effect around for parts of Upper Michigan. Lake effect snow continues tomorrow through Thursday long northwest wind belts. Temperatures will be slightly below normal in the teens to low 20s. Then, milder air moves in for the weekend.

Today: Cloudy, scattered snowflakes in the north

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers along northwest wind belts early on

>Highs: Mainly teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered snow west

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

