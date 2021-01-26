Happy Birthday, Michigan! State turns 184 Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy 184th Birthday, Michigan! On this day in 1837, Michigan was official recognized as a state.

According to the Michigan History Center, Statehood Day commemorates the events of Jan. 26, 1837, when, more than a year after Michigan adopted its first constitution and elected its first governor, President Andrew Jackson signed the bill making Michigan the nation’s 26th state.

The delay was caused by a disagreement with Ohio and the Toledo War. The resulting compromise gave Toledo to Ohio, and Michigan the western two-thirds of the Upper Peninsula. By the mid-19th century, the discovery of copper and iron in the Upper Peninsula more than made up for the loss of Toledo, the history center said.

Learn more about Michigan’s history here with Michiganology or here through the Michigan History Center.

