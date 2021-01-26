Advertisement

Happy Birthday, Michigan! State turns 184 Tuesday

On this day in 1837, Michigan was official recognized as a state.
Happy Birthday, Michigan! Michigan turns 184 years old in 2021.
Happy Birthday, Michigan! Michigan turns 184 years old in 2021.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy 184th Birthday, Michigan! On this day in 1837, Michigan was official recognized as a state.

According to the Michigan History Center, Statehood Day commemorates the events of Jan. 26, 1837, when, more than a year after Michigan adopted its first constitution and elected its first governor, President Andrew Jackson signed the bill making Michigan the nation’s 26th state.

The delay was caused by a disagreement with Ohio and the Toledo War. The resulting compromise gave Toledo to Ohio, and Michigan the western two-thirds of the Upper Peninsula. By the mid-19th century, the discovery of copper and iron in the Upper Peninsula more than made up for the loss of Toledo, the history center said.

Learn more about Michigan’s history here with Michiganology or here through the Michigan History Center.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

MAPS glasses grant
MSHS student writes grant for color blind glasses for MAPS buildings
Skiing, skating and slapshots
'Skiing, Skating and Slapshots' shares Marquette County winter sports history
A sign leading haulers to the Marquette County landfill.
City Commission agrees to temporary increase in garbage fees for Marquette
New Verizon store opens in Marquette Township
New Verizon store opens in Marquette Township