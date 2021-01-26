Florence Emergency Medical Service to end March 1, looking for volunteers

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - On March 1st, the Florence Emergency Medical Service will end its time of serving the community for nearly 50 years.

“They service the Towns of Florence, part of the Town of Commonwealth, the Town of Fence and the Town of fern. They’re completely volunteers, EMTs,” said Florence County sheriff Dan Miller.

He said the service notified the towns on December 28th, that the organization will discontinue this resource. Sheriff Miller says the reason is, right now there are only three volunteer EMTs for the area.

“They just do not have enough volunteers anymore,” he explained.

Under Wisconsin state law EMS is required to be provided by each town and throughout the years Sheriff Miller says the county has always paid for insurance, and provided funds for new ambulances, but now the towns must figure out what to do.

“It’s very short notice, we need to know what’s going to happen March 2nd,” he said.

He says he has been involved in meetings with the town chair people and the EMS service to find a resolution.

“We’re still working on it, it’s a work in progress,” said the sheriff.

The sheriff says there are still a lot of unknowns, but the first step is to recruit volunteer EMTs. He says this is not a unique issue, as many counties continue to search for EMTs, but those are hard to come by.

“It’s weeks and weeks of training, it’s a lot of testing, So it’s a lot of work to get your EMT license so it’s not an overnight fix.”

At this time all local EMS are in serious need of EMT volunteers, if you would like to help contact the Florence County Clerk’s Office.

