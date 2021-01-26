Congressman Jack Bergman speaks for first time since insurrection at capitol

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - “It’s time for the country to show unity, not just talk about unity,” said Rep. Jack Bergman, R-1st Congressional District.

Congressman Bergman says he is committed to working with Democrats in his second time as part of the minority in the house.

However this time, Democrats have their narrowest margin in the house since the 1940s. This leaves Bergman optimistic both sides can work together.

“I am hopeful, hopeful, that with good legislative agendas and legislation presented we will have a level of comprise that will move us forward,” said Bergman.

This just weeks after the Republican says he was on the house floor when the insurrection of the capitol started.

“My only comment is we’ve got a lot of investigating to do on all of the events of the 6th of January,” said Bergman. “We will apply every resource to bring those folks who did that to justice. So it’s going to be an ongoing investigation.”

The congressman would not say whether he thinks former president Donald Trump incited the events on January 6th.

“Any comment made out of emotion or with lack of understanding of the details, I guess I’ll just leave that,” said Bergman. “You know we are a free country and people can make the comments they want.”

Just two weeks after the insurrection, Bergman says he attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Now, Bergman says he disagrees with the president’s executive order that revoked the construction permit for the Keystone Pipeline.

“That’s not a good way to start because we have come out of a year here where our economy has been shut down,” said Bergman.

As for Michigan’s economy, Bergman says more help needs to come from within the state.

“At some point the state of Michigan and the governor has to assume responsibility of the devastation of the economy,” said Bergman.

In his third term in congress, Bergman says he remains focused on rural broadband expansion and helping veterans.

