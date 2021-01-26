Advertisement

City Commission agrees to temporary increase in garbage fees for Marquette

A sign leading haulers to the Marquette County landfill.
A sign leading haulers to the Marquette County landfill.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette agreed to an increase in garbage collection fees Monday during a regular meeting of the City Commission. After discussion the board agreed to the increase which will see residents charged an additional $1.80 per year.

However they only agreed to the increase until July 1 with the expectation that the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority would review the issue. This comes after the MCSWMA agreed to an increase in tipping fees of $4 to help cover lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic partly due to a decrease in waste coming from restaurants.

“We would have preferred that if they create this increase to what we perceive as a short-term problem, that they put a sunset on it and then re-examine it at that time to see if it needs to be renewed,” said Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli.

The Commission is also moving ahead with the search for a new City Manager, granting a subcommittee the responsibility to evaluate proposals for consultants to help in the process. Current City Manager Mike Angeli is set to retire at the end of May.

