Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan holds virtual grant presentation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, six community-based non-profit organizations received grants from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation.

The presentation was held virtually.

Nearly $300,000 was distributed to those organizations, providing permanent supportive housing initiatives. It is meant to help spread economic health and racial equity for specific populations.

One of the organizations was Great Lakes Recovery Centers, getting a grant for over $48,500. Its Executive Director, Greg Toutant, says this funding is extremely helpful.

“There’s not a clear, definitive benefit that exists for this type of supportive housing,” Toutant said. “So the funding that we would be receiving means a tremendous amount.”

Other groups receiving funds include Family Promise of Grand Rapids and Lighthouse Michigan.

The grant funding would also be utilized to help those with health disparities, including those affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

