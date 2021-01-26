Advertisement

Becoming a foster parent in Upper Michigan

Now virtual, the fostering training process takes about three to six months.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster parent call 1-855-MICHKID. You...
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster parent call 1-855-MICHKID. You can also join Marquette MDHHS for their virtual recruiting event on Wednesday, January 27, at noon or 7:00 p.m.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a great need for foster parents in the Upper Peninsula.

Diana Eichhorn is in the process of expanding her family and becoming a foster parent for the first time. She has a blended family with her husband, four kids, three dogs and counting.

”We’re thinking of starting off with one to two children,” Eichhorn said.

In Michigan, there are about 13,000 children in foster care and 300 children are still in need of an adoptive family.

Foster care licensing specialist for Alger, Marquette and Schoolcraft counties, Monet Borione, said the pandemic has created challenges getting those children into homes.

”Finding new families to learn about foster care has gotten harder without festivals, school events, community events,” Borione said.

Now virtual, the fostering training process takes about three to six months. The Eichhorns are about one week away from completing their training as of Monday.

”We’re thinking it will be a good experience for us. We have the room and we have the love for a couple other children.”

Borione said the most important component for a foster parent to have in order for a child to excel in their environment is a stable household.

”So stable means not able to move or undergo any home renovations,” Borione said. “Not having financial or marital or emotional difficulties, or making any big life changes in the near future.”

Growing up in a big family herself, Eichhorn looks forward to keeping up her family’s trend.

”Our house was always the house where all my friends would like to come, because there’s so much action going on, and we’ve just always had that here, and we want to continue on with that,” she said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster parent call 1-855-MICHKID. You can also join Marquette MDHHS for their virtual recruiting event on Wednesday, January 27, at noon or 7:00 p.m. by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Bear Trap Inn in Munising
Munising restaurant owners retire after 38 years in business
A student prepares for a COVID-19 test at the beginning of the winter semester
NMU sees low COVID-19 positivity rate as mass screening continues
Close-up of RX prescription and stethoscope on x-ray
Prescription Drug Task Force releases report, recommendations to lower prescription costs
North Iron Church in Ishpeming will remodel the old JCPenny store in the Westwood Mall to start...
A church in Ishpeming looks to expand into the Marquette Westwood Mall