A church in Ishpeming looks to expand into the Marquette Westwood Mall

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - North Iron Church is looking to begin construction on a new campus where the old JCPenny store was in the Westwood Mall.

They are hoping to start the remodeling process in about a month. The plan is to work throughout the summer and open the new church this coming fall.

The Assistant Pastor Travis Ryan says they want to open as soon as possible to continue sharing their message.

“It’s always been our mission to bring this message of Jesus, message of hope, to other areas in the UP, and really around the world,” says Pastor Ryan. “So we started looking, and Marquette’s a large area, we know that there’s a lot of people that we can reach. And we just wanted to go there.”

Pastor Ryan says the church began expanding to other areas when the Ishpeming campus reached its capacity. North Iron currently has churches in Ishpeming and L’anse.

North Iron has worship services on Sunday at 10am and 11:30am in Ishpeming and Saturday at 6:30pm in L’anse.

The 10am service is also streamed live on the church website.

