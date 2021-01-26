Advertisement

A church in Ishpeming looks to expand into the Marquette Westwood Mall

North Iron Church is remodeling the space where JCPenny used to be in the mall to build an additional church.
North Iron Church in Ishpeming will remodel the old JCPenny store in the Westwood Mall to start...
North Iron Church in Ishpeming will remodel the old JCPenny store in the Westwood Mall to start and additional church in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - North Iron Church is looking to begin construction on a new campus where the old JCPenny store was in the Westwood Mall.

They are hoping to start the remodeling process in about a month. The plan is to work throughout the summer and open the new church this coming fall.

The Assistant Pastor Travis Ryan says they want to open as soon as possible to continue sharing their message.

“It’s always been our mission to bring this message of Jesus, message of hope, to other areas in the UP, and really around the world,” says Pastor Ryan. “So we started looking, and Marquette’s a large area, we know that there’s a lot of people that we can reach. And we just wanted to go there.”

Pastor Ryan says the church began expanding to other areas when the Ishpeming campus reached its capacity. North Iron currently has churches in Ishpeming and L’anse.

North Iron has worship services on Sunday at 10am and 11:30am in Ishpeming and Saturday at 6:30pm in L’anse.

The 10am service is also streamed live on the church website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: MDHHS explains change in coronavirus vaccine allocations
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
Fournier's stimulus payment came in an envelope which said, "Economic Impact Payment."
Visa card stimulus payments cause confusion
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Dan Hardie, MD, alumni of the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, has retired from his...
Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program alumni Dr. Dan Hardie retires
Mount Bohemia and the lodge at nighttime.
Mount Bohemia to open Wednesday, launch 20 kilometers of new snowshoe trails
The Florence Rescue Squad buiilding
Florence Emergency Medical Service to end March 1, looking for volunteers
Snowmobilers gas up at a gas station in Bergland in Ontonagon County.
Recent real estate transactions improve western UP trail access