Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are planning to give a COVID-19 response update Monday afternoon.

Whitmer, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and new MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will speak at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. eastern time. You can watch the news conference on TV6, FOX UP and on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

Hertel took over Friday for Robert Gordon, who abruptly resigned without announcing why. That resignation came hours after Gordon signed the new MDHHS order that takes effect in one week and reopens indoor service at restaurants and bars with 25% capacity and a 10:00 p.m. curfew.

On Saturday, the MDHHS reiterated the importance of COVID-19 testing as more cases of a new virus variant were detected at the University of Michigan and in a Wayne County resident.

This story will be updated following the news conference.

