Upper Michigan COVID-19 case counts continue downward trend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Upper Michigan is continuing its downward trend.

According to weekly data, 334 new cases were added in Upper Michigan in the last week. That’s down from 392 new cases and 496 new cases in the two weeks before that.

Cases added in the week Jan. 19-Jan. 25 are as follows:

Alger County : 29 cases

Baraga County : 5 cases

Chippewa County : 12 cases

Delta County : 26 cases

Dickinson County : 20 cases

Gogebic County : 28 cases

Houghton County : 86 cases

Iron County : 16 cases

Keweenaw County : 6 cases

Luce County : 0 cases

Mackinac County : 4 cases

Marquette County : 52 cases

Menominee County : 24 cases

Ontonagon County : 24 cases

Schoolcraft County: 2 cases

Overall, deaths in Upper Michigan stand at 362 confirmed deaths and 81 probable deaths, totaling 443.

