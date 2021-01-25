Upper Michigan COVID-19 case counts continue downward trend
334 new cases were added in Upper Michigan counties in the last week.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Upper Michigan is continuing its downward trend.
According to weekly data, 334 new cases were added in Upper Michigan in the last week. That’s down from 392 new cases and 496 new cases in the two weeks before that.
Cases added in the week Jan. 19-Jan. 25 are as follows:
- Alger County: 29 cases
- Baraga County: 5 cases
- Chippewa County: 12 cases
- Delta County: 26 cases
- Dickinson County: 20 cases
- Gogebic County: 28 cases
- Houghton County: 86 cases
- Iron County: 16 cases
- Keweenaw County: 6 cases
- Luce County: 0 cases
- Mackinac County: 4 cases
- Marquette County: 52 cases
- Menominee County: 24 cases
- Ontonagon County: 24 cases
- Schoolcraft County: 2 cases
Overall, deaths in Upper Michigan stand at 362 confirmed deaths and 81 probable deaths, totaling 443.
