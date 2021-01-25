Advertisement

UPPCO entering new partnership with Axium Infrastructure

Upper Peninsula Power Company recently signed an agreement that will transfer Basalt Infrastructure Partners interest in UPPCO to Axium Infrastructure (Axium).
Upper Peninsula Power Company recently signed an agreement that will transfer Basalt...
Upper Peninsula Power Company recently signed an agreement that will transfer Basalt Infrastructure Partners interest in UPPCO to Axium Infrastructure (Axium).(WLUC)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula energy provider recently announced that it will be changing ownership.

Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) recently signed an agreement that will transfer Basalt Infrastructure Partners interest in UPPCO to Axium Infrastructure (Axium). This information came out in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

“We’re excited to attract the interest of Axium, a well-respected investment firm, in support of our long-term strategy,” said Jim Larsen, UPPCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “This change in investors helps support UPPCO’s plans to develop new renewable energy resources that will benefit our customers and our region. UPPCO will continue to provide safe, reliable energy to our customers while increasing our focus on renewable energy.”

According to the release, Axium is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to long-term investments. Axium’s other investments include solar and wind projects.

According to Vice President of Business Development and Communications Brett French, this will not change day-to-day operations for the company. As a regulated energy company, some approvals are need before the change in ownership occurs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: Hospital: Michigan changing the way coronavirus vaccines are allocated, MDHHS explains change
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday

Latest News

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: Hospital: Michigan changing the way coronavirus vaccines are allocated, MDHHS explains change
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA releases updated statement on Winter Sports season
DAR Boys & Girls Club using SNBT funds to help with a new program.
SNBT supports youth organizations through Hometown Giving Back program
Omega House is helping the community grieve.
End-of-life care sees to new needs in Houghton