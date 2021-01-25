UPPCO entering new partnership with Axium Infrastructure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula energy provider recently announced that it will be changing ownership.

Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) recently signed an agreement that will transfer Basalt Infrastructure Partners interest in UPPCO to Axium Infrastructure (Axium). This information came out in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

“We’re excited to attract the interest of Axium, a well-respected investment firm, in support of our long-term strategy,” said Jim Larsen, UPPCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “This change in investors helps support UPPCO’s plans to develop new renewable energy resources that will benefit our customers and our region. UPPCO will continue to provide safe, reliable energy to our customers while increasing our focus on renewable energy.”

According to the release, Axium is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to long-term investments. Axium’s other investments include solar and wind projects.

According to Vice President of Business Development and Communications Brett French, this will not change day-to-day operations for the company. As a regulated energy company, some approvals are need before the change in ownership occurs.

