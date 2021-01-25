Stormy Kromer seeks ‘real people’ for next product photoshoot

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood company is seeking some models for its next photoshoot.

Stormy Kromer is looking for some models for its product photoshoot, but this year, they’re looking for adults from the same household due to the ongoing pandemic. The company wants real people and actual customers to help them show off their Fall 2021 line.

Stormy Kromer’s president says using real people and customers is more true to Kromer products and the company.

“It’s a great way to bring the brand to life and we exclusively use real people, we don’t use professional models, sometimes we use friends or family or employees,” said Stormy Kromer president Gina Thorsen. “We’re just trying to show real people getting outside using our product and showing how they fit and look and feel.”

The photoshoot will take about a half a day and will be held February 19 and February 20 at a property located on Lake Gogebic. To learn how you can sign up, click here.

