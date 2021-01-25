Advertisement

Stormy Kromer seeks ‘real people’ for next product photoshoot

The company wants real people and actual customers to help them show off their Fall 2021 line.
'Real people' used as models in previous photoshoots for Stormy Kromer.
'Real people' used as models in previous photoshoots for Stormy Kromer.(Stormy Kromer)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood company is seeking some models for its next photoshoot.

Stormy Kromer is looking for some models for its product photoshoot, but this year, they’re looking for adults from the same household due to the ongoing pandemic. The company wants real people and actual customers to help them show off their Fall 2021 line.

Stormy Kromer’s president says using real people and customers is more true to Kromer products and the company.

“It’s a great way to bring the brand to life and we exclusively use real people, we don’t use professional models, sometimes we use friends or family or employees,” said Stormy Kromer president Gina Thorsen. “We’re just trying to show real people getting outside using our product and showing how they fit and look and feel.”

The photoshoot will take about a half a day and will be held February 19 and February 20 at a property located on Lake Gogebic. To learn how you can sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns.
Michigan health director resigns; Whitmer names successor
police lights
Law enforcement warns community about break-ins
The Main coffee shop closes its doors
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: Hospital: Michigan changing the way coronavirus vaccines are allocated, MDHHS explains change
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
WATCH: Whitmer, new MDHHS director to give COVID-19 update Monday

Latest News

Upper Peninsula Power Company recently signed an agreement that will transfer Basalt...
UPPCO entering new partnership with Axium Infrastructure
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has rolled out COVID-19 vaccine clinics with relative ease so far.
UPDATE: Hospital: Michigan changing the way coronavirus vaccines are allocated, MDHHS explains change
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA releases updated statement on Winter Sports season
DAR Boys & Girls Club using SNBT funds to help with a new program.
SNBT supports youth organizations through Hometown Giving Back program
Omega House is helping the community grieve.
End-of-life care sees to new needs in Houghton