SNBT supports youth organizations through Hometown Giving Back program

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Last May, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) announced a new program designed to help the DAR Boys & Girls Club and Crivitz Youth, Inc. Aptly named, “Hometown Giving Back,” it turned a simple checking account into an effortless opportunity to help local youth.

The concept resonated well with area residents; SNBT committed to donating a percentage of its own money based on the dollar amount in the Hometown Checking account. At the conclusion of the 2020, the Hometown Giving Back Program allowed SNBT to donate $7,600, split evenly between the two youth organizations.

For 2021, the bank has announced it will again make the same commitment and has included two additional beneficiaries of their donations: The Greater M&M YMCA and Pembine Youth Program through Grace Lutheran Church.

“To most people, this is just a checking account – but to our local youth, it means continued access to a safe and enriching environment. Our youth programs have been hit hard by limitations brought on by the pandemic,” said Daniel J. Peterson, SNBT President & CEO. “We designed the Hometown Giving Back program to ensure ongoing programming for kids. The DAR used the funds from this program for art supplies and STEM circuits.

“During times like these, people want to help, but they may not know the best way to make that happen. So, we thought of a unique, easy option for anyone wishing to make a bigger impact,” Peterson concluded.

The details of the Hometown Giving Back program include:

For every dollar held in a Hometown Checking Account as of November 30, 2021, SNBT will donate 0.25% of its own money.

The SNBT donation will be divided equally among four local youth programs.

SNBT is will make the contribution on behalf of its customers.

As the balance in the accounts build, so does the amount the bank will donate.

To learn more about this unique, community-minded account, visit snbt.com/hometown.

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust is a 146-year old independent community bank with over $1 billion in Bank, Mortgage, and Trust & Investment assets under management. Offices are located in Marinette, Wausaukee, Crivitz, Pembine, and Oconto, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. with a Trust & Investment Office in Marquette, Mich. and a Commercial Loan Services Office in Green Bay, Wis. For more information about The Stephenson National Bank & Trust visit www.snbt.com.

